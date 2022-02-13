Opinion

Incidentally...

A rose by any other name — a potato?

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
13 February 2022 - 00:00

There is a campaign afoot to convince South African consumers that, when it comes to romantic gestures on Valentine’s Day, roses and chocolates should be supplanted by potatoes.

Stranger things have happened (Valentine’s Day is itself a bizarre and bewildering concept) so there seems to be no reason why a nice fat spud, perhaps with a red ribbon tied around it, should not become a gift to make a lover swoon with joy...

