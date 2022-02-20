BRENWIN NAIDU | Fit for purpose: Hybrid tech makes new Honda great but costly

The carmaker has released the successor to the Jazz with a different name to boot

There are certain cars that are universally respected. They might not be made of ingredients that sets hearts aflutter, but they tick the boxes in the areas that appeal to good sense.



The Honda Jazz is one of them: a dependable, intelligently packaged hatchback that panders to a wide spectrum of shoppers, from parents making an initial investment in their child’s motoring journey, to mid-lifers with a growing family, to those wanting a fuss-free chariot in which to savour their golden years. And many more between those owner profiles...