BRENWIN NAIDU | Kingsley of the road: let’s take a look at his customised Defenders

Adventurer Holgate has made sure his Land Rovers are up to the challenge of a 30,000km odyssey across two continents

“A sense of humour is essential for any expedition,” according to iconic bearded adventurer, Defender man and philanthropist Kingsley Holgate.



We are at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience Centre in Johannesburg, face to face with the man who has embarked on more cross-continental expeditions than some people have had haircuts. If you were wondering, the actual number is 39, soon to be 40...