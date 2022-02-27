BRENWIN NAIDU | New Ford Ranger Raptor gains V6 power

The Ford Performance division played a crucial role in its development

Equal partnerships in the motoring world are rarely all that equal. One side usually ends up with the shorter end of the stick in most joint agreements.



Ford has lent Volkswagen the underpinnings of the next-generation Ranger. But while the former has already unveiled its contender in production form, the German associate continues to bore observers with releases of computer-generated sketches and press releases with scant details. Hopefully, that does not set the tone for what is to come – but it is clear that sentiments towards the imminent Ranger are hotter than they are for the new Amarok...