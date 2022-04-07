Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave battle it out for Ivor songwriting awards

Artists competing for best album are Cleo Sol, SAULT, Laura Mvula, Little Simz and Sleaford Mods

British singers Adele, Ed Sheeran and Raye, rapper Dave and group Coldplay will compete for songwriter of the year at the Ivors, organisers said on Thursday, announcing nominees for the annual awards honouring those penning famous lyrics...