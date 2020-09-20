I have beef with what Heritage Day's become — and that’s not a braai joke

‘Fake it till you make it’ — perhaps with Jerusalema — may be the most generous response to Heritage Day for a people pulled between real love for their traditions and the feeling that they are cosplaying their own cultures, writes Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi

Congratulations, we’ve survived long enough to see another public holiday. Just in time for lockdown level 1, too. Yay, us. Thursday is Heritage Day, a holiday that started off as a noble idea (embodying our “unity in diversity”) but is now as much about culture as Valentine’s Day is about love.



I have a beef with what Heritage Day has become — and no, that’s not a braai joke. ..