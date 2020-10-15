Mkhize vows post-Covid healthcare drive - and that includes NHI
Amid drop in HIV and TB testing, minister warns SA must not squander gains made during the pandemic
15 October 2020 - 19:57
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has promised an aggressive “catch-up” drive to restore community health services and persuade people to seek healthcare as SA emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking at a webinar to mark the start of the seventh annual Rotary Family Health Day outreach programme, Mkhize said it was imperative that SA did not squander any gains made during the pandemic...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.