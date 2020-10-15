News

Mkhize vows post-Covid healthcare drive - and that includes NHI

Amid drop in HIV and TB testing, minister warns SA must not squander gains made during the pandemic

Paul Ash Senior reporter
15 October 2020 - 19:57

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has promised an aggressive “catch-up” drive to restore community health services and persuade people to seek healthcare as SA emerges from the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a webinar to mark the start of the seventh annual Rotary Family Health Day outreach programme, Mkhize said it was imperative that SA did not squander any gains made during the pandemic...

