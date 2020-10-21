‘Knee-jerk’ GBV bill ‘will only make things worse and turn rescuers into criminals’

Experts say underfunded shelters don’t have the means to fulfil the legislation’s overly complicated criteria

Johannesburg shelters are calling a new gender-based violence (GBV) draft bill a “knee-jerk reaction” to the scourge.



The Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill was drafted by the department of social development in July to provide a framework for services to protect the rights of victims and ensure they have access to support programmes...