‘Knee-jerk’ GBV bill ‘will only make things worse and turn rescuers into criminals’
Experts say underfunded shelters don’t have the means to fulfil the legislation’s overly complicated criteria
21 October 2020 - 20:06
Johannesburg shelters are calling a new gender-based violence (GBV) draft bill a “knee-jerk reaction” to the scourge.
The Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill was drafted by the department of social development in July to provide a framework for services to protect the rights of victims and ensure they have access to support programmes...
