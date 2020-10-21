Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender
Not only does she lash the dodgy company, Mkhwebane orders entire bid evaluation committee be disciplined
21 October 2020 - 20:07
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Constitutional Hill Company’s (ConHill) entire bid evaluation committee.
This comes after Mkhwebane found that ConHill irregularly awarded a five-year cleaning tender to Rabbi Solutions PTY Ltd, a company with four months’ experience instead of the five years required according to the request for quotations (RFQ) tender documents...
