Protector wields big broom at ConHill over sneaky cleaning tender

Not only does she lash the dodgy company, Mkhwebane orders entire bid evaluation committee be disciplined

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against Constitutional Hill Company’s (ConHill) entire bid evaluation committee.



This comes after Mkhwebane found that ConHill irregularly awarded a five-year cleaning tender to Rabbi Solutions PTY Ltd, a company with four months’ experience instead of the five years required according to the request for quotations (RFQ) tender documents...