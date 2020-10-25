The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death
Photographs gather dust in the derelict museum dedicated to his life and work spanning 40 years
25 October 2020 - 18:32
In life, legendary photographer Alf Kumalo saved up to buy back his childhood home in Diepkloof, Soweto, starting the dream of turning it into a photographic museum and school in 2002.
But eight years after his death, the historically significant building lies derelict and the photographs there left to gather dust as settling his estate drags on...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.