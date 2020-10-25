The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death

Photographs gather dust in the derelict museum dedicated to his life and work spanning 40 years

In life, legendary photographer Alf Kumalo saved up to buy back his childhood home in Diepkloof, Soweto, starting the dream of turning it into a photographic museum and school in 2002.



But eight years after his death, the historically significant building lies derelict and the photographs there left to gather dust as settling his estate drags on...