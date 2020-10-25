News

The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death

Photographs gather dust in the derelict museum dedicated to his life and work spanning 40 years

25 October 2020 - 18:32

In life, legendary photographer Alf Kumalo saved up to buy back his childhood home in Diepkloof, Soweto, starting the dream of turning it into a photographic museum and school in 2002.

But eight years after his death, the historically significant building lies derelict and the photographs there left to gather dust as settling his estate drags on...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ... News
  2. The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death News
  3. Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families News
  4. ‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...

Related articles

  1. Bespook design: Thebe Magugu invokes apartheid spies at Paris Fashion Week Lifestyle
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | To avoid further state capture, SA must fight to save good ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Apartheid shooting survivor takes on US cops for assault News
  4. Artist takes to the science lab to tell the story of Covid Lifestyle
  5. Take a long walk in Zoleka Mandela’s hand-painted sneakers News
  6. Take it outside and into the heart of public art Lifestyle
X