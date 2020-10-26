News

If there’s a hit, there’s a mastermind, says Gerrie Nel after Meyiwa arrests

Five people have been arrested for the Bafana star’s murder, but AfriForum lawyer says he's 'disappointed'

26 October 2020 - 19:58 By Iavan Pijoos and Nonkuleleko Njilo

Exactly six years after Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in his home, the police finally announced the arrest of his five alleged killers, but the mastermind remains unnamed.

Late on Monday, after police minister Bheki Cele boasted about the arrests, Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, said he was happy with the development, but still did not know who was behind the slaying...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Skippering a beat: Ard Matthews wants to rock the boat – literally News
  2. Take flight and nail down the scope of SA’s killer roof problem: expert News
  3. Fear not, kids, Santa Claus is coming to town, despite Covid-19 News
  4. Take your vibe and waai: varsities take hard line on superspreader fears News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | An icon in his life, a symbol of police failure in his death Opinion & Analysis
  2. They shall grow old no more Sport
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Meyiwa's unsolved murder haunts uncaring government over ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Growing list of murders that South African police may never solve News
  5. Senzo Meyiwa's dad's diary of heartbreak News
X