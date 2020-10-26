If there’s a hit, there’s a mastermind, says Gerrie Nel after Meyiwa arrests

Five people have been arrested for the Bafana star’s murder, but AfriForum lawyer says he's 'disappointed'

Exactly six years after Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in his home, the police finally announced the arrest of his five alleged killers, but the mastermind remains unnamed.



Late on Monday, after police minister Bheki Cele boasted about the arrests, Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, said he was happy with the development, but still did not know who was behind the slaying...