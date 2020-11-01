We failed you before but never again, new DA boss Steenhuisen vows
The days of breaking trust with South Africans are over, he says after landslide victory over Mbali Ntuli
01 November 2020 - 19:25
Newly elected DA leader John Steenhuisen has vowed that the DA will not break the trust of South Africans under his leadership.
Steenhuisen made this bold undertaking immediately after his stunning victory against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli, saying the DA had made mistakes in the past and failed to be an ally of the people...
