Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror

Port Elizabeth man receives 18-month suspended sentence after long-running feud with neighbour

A long-running feud between neighbours that began with one calling the other a “bloody sexless moffie” has reached its latest legal landmark in the form of a prison sentence and a court order declaring the aggressor a vexatious litigant.



It was in 2014 that retired police officer Jacques Gouws, 54, launched an attack on his neighbour, Carel du Preez, and put a poster in his window saying “Cross-dressing moffies are banned from knocking or loitering outside door”...