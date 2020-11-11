News

Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror

Port Elizabeth man receives 18-month suspended sentence after long-running feud with neighbour

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
11 November 2020 - 20:37

A long-running feud between neighbours that began with one calling the other a “bloody sexless moffie” has reached its latest legal landmark in the form of a prison sentence and a court order declaring the aggressor a vexatious litigant.

It was in 2014 that retired police officer Jacques Gouws, 54, launched an attack on his neighbour, Carel du Preez, and put a poster in his window saying “Cross-dressing moffies are banned from knocking or loitering outside door”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror News
  2. Omotoso loses application for leave to appeal decision not to grant him bail News
  3. Robots get the green light as they speed up Covid-19 tests at Groote Schuur News
  4. Watch your step! Feathery ruse earns hard-to-spot eggs a spot of protection News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrants explained

Related articles

  1. Accountability system for magistrates gets the thumbs-up News
  2. Omotoso loses application for leave to appeal decision not to grant him bail News
  3. Judges question why disgraced advocate wasn't charged over R5m bribe News
  4. ICU beds full at Port Elizabeth public hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge South Africa
X