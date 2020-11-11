Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror
Port Elizabeth man receives 18-month suspended sentence after long-running feud with neighbour
11 November 2020 - 20:37
A long-running feud between neighbours that began with one calling the other a “bloody sexless moffie” has reached its latest legal landmark in the form of a prison sentence and a court order declaring the aggressor a vexatious litigant.
It was in 2014 that retired police officer Jacques Gouws, 54, launched an attack on his neighbour, Carel du Preez, and put a poster in his window saying “Cross-dressing moffies are banned from knocking or loitering outside door”...
