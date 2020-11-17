Limpopo education department is brought to book and settles for millions

Textbook provider stopped delivery of books in 2012 after dispute over monies owed

A company at the centre of Limpopo’s textbook delivery scandal in 2012 has finally reached a R26.1m settlement with the provincial education department.



Representatives acting for EduSolutions, which has been liquidated, abandoned their bid to pursue damages amounting to R244.3m after company’s contract was cancelled in April 2012 as “they were not going to be able to prove damages in court”...