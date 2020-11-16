News

Teaching profession is attracting criminals and convicted murderers

An alarming number of prospective teachers have criminal records ranging from theft to domestic violence

Prega Govender Journalist
16 November 2020 - 20:14

Murderers, fraudsters, thieves and drunkards ... these were among the prospective teachers who applied for registration with the SA Council for Educators (Sace) in the past financial year.

Of the 59 applicants with criminal records, two were convicted murderers, while one was found guilty of attempted murder...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Teaching profession is attracting criminals and convicted murderers News
  2. ‘That was one heck of a ride’: Musk blasts into a new era of space travel News
  3. Probe launched after claims that first matric maths paper also ‘leaked’ News
  4. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application

Related articles

  1. Prof Shabir Madhi calls for ban on matric rage parties News
  2. R65m: that’s how much it cost to show how poorly our Grade 4s read News
  3. W Cape throws questions back at education department over Covid exam sites News
  4. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  5. Blunders in Bloem shame a varsity News
X