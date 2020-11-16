Teaching profession is attracting criminals and convicted murderers
An alarming number of prospective teachers have criminal records ranging from theft to domestic violence
16 November 2020 - 20:14
Murderers, fraudsters, thieves and drunkards ... these were among the prospective teachers who applied for registration with the SA Council for Educators (Sace) in the past financial year.
Of the 59 applicants with criminal records, two were convicted murderers, while one was found guilty of attempted murder...
