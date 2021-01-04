‘National emergency’: three KZN doctors die in a week
As the province struggles to contain the spread of the virus, more healthcare professionals are falling ill or dying
04 January 2021 - 18:33
KwaZulu-Natal’s embattled medical fraternity is mourning the loss of three doctors who all succumbed to the virus within a week.
Their deaths come as the province struggles with a rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, making it the country’s current epicentre...
