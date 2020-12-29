Covid-19 curfew forces airlines to alter flight schedules

Airlines and passengers were left reeling by President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a 9pm to 6am curfew “with immediate effect”, which affected many scheduled flights early on Tuesday.

For passengers who could not make it to an airport before check-in cut-off for an early flight, and who were unable to make contact with the airline concerned, it was a particularly frustrating morning.

Lerato (@wonderlust009) was one of them. She tweeted: “Kulula booking at 8.10am to George (for three). Could not reach on time due to curfew. Tried call centre, no reply. Now what do I do? Website flight status stated no flights today. No reply on any platform.”

Kulula later responded: “Due to the newly imposed daily curfew, there will be an impact on our flight schedule. Affected customers will be re-accommodated and contacted in due course. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Most airlines responded by saying they would push flights to 8am or later in the morning, allowing passengers an hour of legal travel time between 6am and 7am to get to an airport, check in and board flights, and ensure they had no arrivals after 8pm every day to give passengers an hour of legal travel time after disembarking from flights.