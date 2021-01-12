Ivermectin is for animals only ... for now at least: Abdool Karrim

Ministerial Advisory Committee co-chair is adamant physicians are ‘grasping at any option which promises positive results’

It would be “professional misconduct” for a health practitioner or pharmacist to prescribe animal drug ivermectin to humans to treat Covid-19.



This is according to co-chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who was speaking to eNCA on Tuesday night...