News

Tech firm hauls Facebook, WhatsApp before tribunal for alleged market abuse

The two global tech giants say the complainant has breached its terms of use with WhatsApp

13 January 2021 - 19:30 By Franny Rabkin

Facebook and WhatsApp were abusing their market dominance, tech company GovChat claimed in the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday.

The tech company, currently used by the government to communicate about the Covid-19 pandemic, has asked the tribunal to interdict WhatsApp from “offloading” its messaging platform pending an investigation by the Competition Commission after it laid a complaint of anti-competitive conduct by WhatsApp and its owner, Facebook...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Luxury lodges lost in the wilderness as dollar tourists stay away News
  2. Tech firm hauls Facebook, WhatsApp before tribunal for alleged market abuse News
  3. ‘There is no vaccine microchip and it will not track people or alter their DNA’ News
  4. WATCH | Kuhle Sonkosi hits one out the park with his videos News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. What’s up with WhatsApp? And must you rush to find a new message app? News
  2. Profiteering mask firm’s fine scrapped as judge chides over-zealous watchdog News
  3. Back to the future: pandemic induced workforce changes are set to stay World
  4. US revs search engine to find reasons behind Google’s dominance World
X