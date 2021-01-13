Tech firm hauls Facebook, WhatsApp before tribunal for alleged market abuse
The two global tech giants say the complainant has breached its terms of use with WhatsApp
13 January 2021 - 19:30
Facebook and WhatsApp were abusing their market dominance, tech company GovChat claimed in the Competition Tribunal on Wednesday.
The tech company, currently used by the government to communicate about the Covid-19 pandemic, has asked the tribunal to interdict WhatsApp from “offloading” its messaging platform pending an investigation by the Competition Commission after it laid a complaint of anti-competitive conduct by WhatsApp and its owner, Facebook...
