Leave the Covid corpses to undertakers, minister implores families
Zweli Mkhize warns that families preparing their loved ones’ bodies for burial could result in the spread of Covid-19
18 January 2021 - 20:45
Health minister Zweli Mkhize made an impassioned plea to bereaved families to refrain from handling the corpses of loved ones who died from Covid-19.
Mkhize made the call at a media briefing while he was visiting health facilities in Durban on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.