Leave the Covid corpses to undertakers, minister implores families

Zweli Mkhize warns that families preparing their loved ones’ bodies for burial could result in the spread of Covid-19

18 January 2021 - 20:45 By Mluleki Mdletshe

Health minister Zweli Mkhize made an impassioned plea to bereaved families to refrain from handling the corpses of loved ones who died from Covid-19.

Mkhize made the call at a media briefing while he was visiting health facilities in Durban on Monday...

