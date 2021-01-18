Leave the Covid corpses to undertakers, minister implores families

Zweli Mkhize warns that families preparing their loved ones’ bodies for burial could result in the spread of Covid-19

Health minister Zweli Mkhize made an impassioned plea to bereaved families to refrain from handling the corpses of loved ones who died from Covid-19.



Mkhize made the call at a media briefing while he was visiting health facilities in Durban on Monday...