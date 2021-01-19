Saints alive! Private schools get bust by department for staying open
St Jeff College in Braamfontein is one of two schools who defied the Gauteng education department directive
19 January 2021 - 20:40
The Gauteng education department closed two private schools on Tuesday after they defied government’s request to delay reopening until February 15.
One of the schools was St Jeff College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, that accommodated more than 2,000 pupils from grade R to 10 in a four-storey building...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.