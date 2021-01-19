Saints alive! Private schools get bust by department for staying open

St Jeff College in Braamfontein is one of two schools who defied the Gauteng education department directive

The Gauteng education department closed two private schools on Tuesday after they defied government’s request to delay reopening until February 15.



One of the schools was St Jeff College in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, that accommodated more than 2,000 pupils from grade R to 10 in a four-storey building...