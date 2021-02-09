No sitting on the fence: estate beats municipality in war over flooding river

But Mogale City plans to appeal despite the court ruling that it must take remedial action

The upmarket Featherbrooke estate on Johannesburg’s West Rand has won a court round in a protracted fight with the local municipality over a river, a boundary fence and a storm water drain.



But this is not the end of the road, as the Mogale City municipality says it plans to appeal a high court judgment in the estate’s favour...