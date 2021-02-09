Prisoner browned off after warders confiscate one of her toasters
Alleged bogus lawyer wants court to order return of her second toaster and to allow delivery of her bread of choice
09 February 2021 - 21:45
What is the ideal number of toasters a prisoner should have in her cell?
According to Brenda Wardle, who has spent three-and-a-half years in Port Elizabeth’s North End prison awaiting a fraud trial, it is two...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.