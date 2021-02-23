News

Investigative podcast

PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: A mother’s dream

Episode five of an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone

23 February 2021 - 20:20 By Alex Patrick and Paige Muller

It’s been more than two years since a girl born into poverty was killed and dumped away from her home — and still her family waits for justice.

The case of 10-year-old Kopano Molelekedi, who died on September 6 2018, is in a docket lying on a desk somewhere at the Florida police station. ..

