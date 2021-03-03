His mission? Rowing solo across the Atlantic. The strategy? Daydreaming
A 59-year old rows across from Cape to Rio in record time thanks to brain power
03 March 2021 - 19:29
A 59-year old South African who spent 70 days rowing himself across the Atlantic says he spent much of the time daydreaming about the future.
Ex-merchant navy officer Zirk Botha believes his mind and not his muscles was most important in helping him set a new world record for an unassisted Cape to Rio row. When the going got tough – such as the violent storm that lasted two and a half days – Botha simply strapped himself into his cupboard-sized cabin in the bow of his rowing boat and daydreamed about his children...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.