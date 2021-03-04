‘Eat less, move more’ approach to obesity is given too much weight
Association for Dietetics warns that simplifying obesity to one cause prevents effective treatment of the disease
04 March 2021 - 20:17
Combating SA’s obesity epidemic will require more than a one-size-fits-all approach.
In the week of World Obesity Day, the Association for Dietetics in SA (Adsa) has warned that simplifying obesity to one cause could prevent effective treatment of the disease...
