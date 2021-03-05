Salim Abdool Karim: SA’s voice of reason

During the climax of the conference, Coovadia and Karim were summoned to a meeting at the Hilton Hotel in Durban.

“We didn’t realise it was going to be in a hotel room. In that meeting she had several [KwaZulu-Natal members of the executive council] there, including Zweli, who was the health MEC at the time. She proceeded to attack us. She felt we were deliberately trying to show her up and put the country in a bad light. We said it’s not us doing that, it’s her doing that.”

Coovadia, speaking to News24’s Sarah Evans, remembered a James Bond-villainish barb Tshabalala-Msimang made that day: “You two, you are here now, but tomorrow all your friends will be gone. Then there will be me, and then there will be you.”

Then, as now, Karim’s role was political as well as scientific. He and Coovadia asked Mbeki to speak during the opening session of the conference, hoping he would have a Damascene moment and signal a fresh start. No luck.

“He spoke before [11-year-old Aids activist] Nkosi Johnson, and he quoted an outdated WHO report saying HIV is not a major cause of death. He missed the point.”

Mbeki never really got the point, despite being overruled on treatment policy by the relentless pressure of a powerful social movement and its supporters, and the then-robust internal democracy of the ANC.

Present dangers

Karim doesn’t believe Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisive Covid-19 response was directly shaped by the traumatic arc of the national Aids story, or by the extraordinary tension of that meeting at the Hilton Hotel.

“I don’t know if any of us thought about HIV. For me, when I went to the first meeting they called, it was very clear Mkhize saw this virus as a clear and present danger. He brooked no wavering on the matter. He knew what was happening in Italy and what was starting to happen in New York, and he was not going to sit by and let it happen here. He wanted to be proactive but he didn’t know what to do. He wanted us to say what we think should be done. And that’s what we did. We were given the space and we had to rise to the occasion.”

Karim’s projections of what the virus would do in SA were largely accurate – until the summer.

“I would say about three of the four things I thought would happen did happen. But the piece that floored me was the variant,” says Karim.