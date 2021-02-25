Draft curriculum including coding and robotics to be gazetted: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that the department of basic education was making headway on the national rollout of coding and robotics.

These are subjects that will assist pupils to align their skills with the knowledge of the rapidly changing world.

“The draft coding and robotics curriculum has been submitted to Umalusi for evaluation and quality assurance, and a draft curriculum will soon be gazetted,” said Ramaphosa, who was speaking at an education sector lekgotla.

Ramaphosa said: “During the course of this year, 200 schools will be piloting the draft curriculum from grades R to 3 and 1,000 schools will be piloting the grade 7 curriculum.”

However, he said, the focus on these new areas should not come at the expense of basic skills such as reading for comprehension.