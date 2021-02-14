Covid-19 has forced us to deal with death, but it doesn't have to be scary

End-of-life specialists are usually waiting in the wings of our lives, but the widespread death and bereavement wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has propelled them to centre stage, writes Claire Keeton

“Sing Naninina at my funeral. It will take me straight to heaven!” said nine-year-old Limile Tsodo, who was buried recently in a windy cemetery following kidney failure.



Effervescent in life, Limile talked about death more naturally than most adults do, or ever will...