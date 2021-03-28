News

Covid has robbed SA’s poor of lives, money, resilience and hope

New study reveals the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the livelihoods and lives of township residents

28 March 2021 - 20:49

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected poor South Africans’ ability to weather future potential crises because of their precarious financial positions.

This is one of the findings contained in a new Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-Tied) research study, which showed the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the livelihoods of township residents...

