Covid has robbed SA’s poor of lives, money, resilience and hope
New study reveals the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the livelihoods and lives of township residents
28 March 2021 - 20:49
The Covid-19 pandemic has affected poor South Africans’ ability to weather future potential crises because of their precarious financial positions.
This is one of the findings contained in a new Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development (SA-Tied) research study, which showed the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the livelihoods of township residents...
