Game off: Olympic teacher’s marathon career halted for five years

Using the K-word and teaching in a funeral parlour are not part of Sace or the education department’s curriculums

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has told a Northern Cape teacher she will be barred from teaching for five years for misconduct.



Heidi Daries, who has been in the profession for 28 years, was found guilty of misconduct for “acting in a disgraceful, improper and unbecoming” manner by two disciplinary hearings conducted by Sace after she faced a raft of charges. In the first hearing, in June 2017, she pleaded guilty to nine counts, including using the K-word while addressing a fellow teacher in 2015...