Medical aids won’t be sourcing vaccines privately or subsidising non-members

They say procurement must be left to the state, adding that bankrolling jabs for those without medical aid is illegal

Hopes that private medical aids could acquire Covid-19 vaccines privately in the wake of SA’s slow-moving vaccine rollout have been firmly quashed as schemes confirm they will take the lead from the authorities.



While there has been widespread speculation that medical aids had the financial clout to approach vaccine manufacturers directly, three medical aids confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that this would not happen...