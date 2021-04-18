News

Life throws lemons at desperate Eastern Cape fruit farmers

Citrus growers are holding on by their fingertips as they hurtle towards ‘day zero’

Paul Ash Senior reporter
18 April 2021 - 18:25

Farmers in the key citrus growing area of the Gamtoos valley, west of Gqeberha, have been told to prepare for “day zero” on July 1 as water levels in the nearby Kouga dam continue to drop.

Vegetable farmer Noel le Roux, who has to rent land hundreds of kilometres away in Steynsburg and Hofmeyr to meet his contract obligations, confirmed the situation was dire...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Life throws lemons at desperate Eastern Cape fruit farmers News
  2. Proud Mahlangu stands his ground in complaint against shopping centre News
  3. Immigrants’ kids likely worse off than their SA counterparts: study News
  4. No ifs or butts about it, Covid stress has driven many back to smoking News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Moderna vaccine booster jab shows strong promise against ‘SA variant’ South Africa
  2. Medical aids won’t be sourcing vaccines privately or subsidising non-members News
  3. Covid-19 vaccine: Mass vaccination plans move up a gear News
  4. Sun City's first US tourist in over a year finds her way to Lost City Travel
  5. 'Where did they get it from?': SA boozing ‘propaganda’ slated News
X