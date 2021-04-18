Life throws lemons at desperate Eastern Cape fruit farmers

Citrus growers are holding on by their fingertips as they hurtle towards ‘day zero’

Farmers in the key citrus growing area of the Gamtoos valley, west of Gqeberha, have been told to prepare for “day zero” on July 1 as water levels in the nearby Kouga dam continue to drop.



Vegetable farmer Noel le Roux, who has to rent land hundreds of kilometres away in Steynsburg and Hofmeyr to meet his contract obligations, confirmed the situation was dire...