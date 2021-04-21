Samwu 'vindicated' by labour court — Rand Water strike postponed

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it has been “vindicated” by the labour court in its dispute with Rand Water over the payment of incentive bonuses.

Rand Water had approached the court on Wednesday, seeking an urgent interdict to prevent Samwu members from embarking on an indefinite strike over the bonus and other demands.

The union said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the court had “lambasted the employer” for failing to meet the union to solve this issue as a matter of urgency.

“The judge further urges parties to meet and come up with a settlement agreement. As per the settlement agreement which had become an order of the court, the employer has agreed to withdraw the memorandum which unilaterally changed the conditions of workers. As a sign of good faith we have also postponed our strike until April 28,” it said.

Samwu resolved to embark on an indefinite protected strike after, it charged, Rand Water had unilaterally changed workers' conditions of service, in particular withdrawing incentive bonuses which had been received for the past 17 years.