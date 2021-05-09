Zim has a big elephant problem, but is culling the answer?

It’s got Africa’s second-largest elephant population and says it can no longer afford their cost. Conservation groups disagree

Zimbabwe is considering culling its elephants to reduce its growing estimated population of 100,000, the second biggest in Africa after neighbouring Botswana.



Zimbabwe’s environ ment, climate, tourism and hospitality minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu told Sunday Times Daily that culling was an option because live elephant trade was no longer allowed. ..