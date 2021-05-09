Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for SA has '95% success rate'

The J&J vaccine had been given to about 370,000 health workers in SA by Friday, said professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke J&J implementation study which provides the shots.

But vaccine hesitancy among health workers has gone up following a brief pause in the study in April to investigate extremely rare and unusual blood clots linked to the vaccinations — about one in a million.

“We have seen an increase in vaccine hesitancy. Before the pause we were inundated but it has affected our uptake. It impacted on confidence and there is a lot more hesitancy,” said Gray.

“Even though the vaccine is reactogenic and can cause side-effects, people will likely be much worse off if they get Covid,” said Gray, president of the SA Medical Research Council.

Gray said they were vaccinating about 10,000 to 15,000 people a day and were on track to finish the Sisonke vaccination of half a million health workers by the end of next week, after which the national programme will kick in to vaccinate the remaining 700,000.

In the real-world, observational study in Israel, where about 70% of the population older than 16 has been vaccinated, two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provided more than 95% protection against severe disease and death.

Before people got their second shot (this has been developed as a double-dose vaccine) the efficacy was lower at 58% protection against infection, 76% protection against hospitalisation and 77% against death.