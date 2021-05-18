News

After 30 years, SA’s most notorious toxic dump is at last being cleared

Tons of deadly mercury sludge, believed to have seeped into Durban’s Inanda Dam, are on the move from old Thor plant

18 May 2021 - 19:51 By TONY CARNIE

A huge cleanup of SA’s most infamous stockpile of toxic waste is under way after decades of delays, but it could take another two years before the poisons are contained and remediated.

Stacked in warehouses, or simply piled up in untidy heaps in the open air, more than 4,000 tons of deadly mercury sludge have been accumulating at the old Thor Chemicals factory in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, since the early 1980s. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Cancel him!’ Principal slated for asking pupils not to discuss Mideast crisis News
  2. ‘Monkey hoarder’ turns to court to keep ‘illegal’ sanctuary open News
  3. After 30 years, SA’s most notorious toxic dump is at last being cleared News
  4. Rehab training brings stroke survivors’ plight home News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng

Related articles

  1. Doubt over Thor pledge to clean up Business
  2. Chemicals company vows to clean up hazardous waste after KZN factory fire South Africa
  3. Pollution warning for eThekwini after Cato Ridge fire destroys tons of toxic ... South Africa
  4. 'Convenient' fire burns toxic waste stockpile News
  5. Litany of claims against corporate giants South Africa
X