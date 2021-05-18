After 30 years, SA’s most notorious toxic dump is at last being cleared

Tons of deadly mercury sludge, believed to have seeped into Durban’s Inanda Dam, are on the move from old Thor plant

A huge cleanup of SA’s most infamous stockpile of toxic waste is under way after decades of delays, but it could take another two years before the poisons are contained and remediated.



Stacked in warehouses, or simply piled up in untidy heaps in the open air, more than 4,000 tons of deadly mercury sludge have been accumulating at the old Thor Chemicals factory in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, since the early 1980s. ..