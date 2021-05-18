News

Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations

A number of Zuma family charities, launched to great pomp and ceremony, seemingly don’t exist any more

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
18 May 2021 - 16:32

At least six charitable foundations have been linked to former president Jacob Zuma, his wives and a fiancée — and there is little to show for their existence.

A spotlight fell on the charities after the Sunday Times reported on an alleged R100,000 payment in 2015 to the Janozuma Foundation, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-05-16-kusile-free-for-all-exposed-how-eskom-crooks-siphoned-millions-from-project/) led by Zuma’s fiancée, Nonkululeko Mhlongo, and named after their daughters, Nomcebo and Jabulile...

