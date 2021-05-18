Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations

A number of Zuma family charities, launched to great pomp and ceremony, seemingly don’t exist any more

At least six charitable foundations have been linked to former president Jacob Zuma, his wives and a fiancée — and there is little to show for their existence.



A spotlight fell on the charities after the Sunday Times reported on an alleged R100,000 payment in 2015 to the Janozuma Foundation, (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-05-16-kusile-free-for-all-exposed-how-eskom-crooks-siphoned-millions-from-project/) led by Zuma’s fiancée, Nonkululeko Mhlongo, and named after their daughters, Nomcebo and Jabulile...