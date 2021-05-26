Over par: parents stage golf day protest over private school’s ‘racism’

Black parents air concerns about lack of action over teacher diversity and other issues. Principal vows to listen

About 15 black parents held a silent protest at the Pretoria Country Club over the lack of transformation at an upmarket private school.



Upset parents of pupils attending Cornwall Hill College in Irene, Centurion, picketed at the school’s annual fundraising golf day on Wednesday in which parents, as well as funders of the school, participated...