Stellenbosch university flushes in its clues-in-poo Covid-19 plan

Faeces from the university’s residences will be monitored for genetic traces of SARS-CoV-2

Paul Ash Senior reporter
30 May 2021 - 19:48

Stellenbosch university is going ahead with plans to install passive sampling devices in the sewer lines from student residences to monitor effluent for traces of Covid-19.

Dr Edward Archer, a research associate in the university’s microbiology department, said  wastewater-based platform was an extra measure to help the institution detect outbreaks of the disease on campus...

