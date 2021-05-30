Stellenbosch university flushes in its clues-in-poo Covid-19 plan

Faeces from the university’s residences will be monitored for genetic traces of SARS-CoV-2

Stellenbosch university is going ahead with plans to install passive sampling devices in the sewer lines from student residences to monitor effluent for traces of Covid-19.



Dr Edward Archer, a research associate in the university’s microbiology department, said wastewater-based platform was an extra measure to help the institution detect outbreaks of the disease on campus...