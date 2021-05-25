News

After SAA bailout clipped its wings, clean parastatal faces chaotic aftermath

The qualifications authority has to deal with delayed certificate verifications and disgruntled retrenched employees

Prega Govender Journalist
25 May 2021 - 19:23

The SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA), which retrenched more than half of its staff earlier this month, has been burdened with delays in the verification of local qualifications and the evaluation of foreign certificates, diplomas and degrees.

In a notice to applicants, the government entity said it was going through “a transitional period that has resulted in some delays in the processing of SA and foreign evaluation applications”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

