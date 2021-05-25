After SAA bailout clipped its wings, clean parastatal faces chaotic aftermath

The qualifications authority has to deal with delayed certificate verifications and disgruntled retrenched employees

The SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA), which retrenched more than half of its staff earlier this month, has been burdened with delays in the verification of local qualifications and the evaluation of foreign certificates, diplomas and degrees.



In a notice to applicants, the government entity said it was going through “a transitional period that has resulted in some delays in the processing of SA and foreign evaluation applications”...