Cries of joy as water flows for first time in weeks at Rahima Moosa hospital
Gift of the Givers has stepped in and sunk a borehole to alleviate the Joburg hospital’s water woes
02 June 2021 - 20:25
After 15 days of dry taps, trolley loads of buckets and bottled water, cries of excitement rang out at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville, Johannesburg, as water once again came splashing out of opened taps.
The resumed water supply was thanks to the intervention of Gift of the Givers, which arrived on the hospital premises early on Wednesday morning to dig a borehole, the long-awaited sustainable solution to the public hospital’s water crisis...
