EDITORIAL | Government promises are like Joburg hospital water tanks — empty

When a hospital cannot provide a basic necessity like water, it becomes a Petri dish where you can’t even wash your hands

31 May 2021 - 20:10

“This hospital needs water.”

The cry for help comes from the Facebook post of a patient who has spent the past 36 days in Helen Joseph Hospital. This is the third time in his five-week stay that the Johannesburg public hospital does not have running water. “But there are bigger problems here than our battles to brush our teeth,” writes sports journalist Wesley Botton, whose daily updates have been republished in blog form on The Citizen’s website (https://citizen.co.za/news/opinion/opinion-columns/2508357/tales-from-a-hospital-bed-the-tough-call-of-wheels-or-crutches/). “No running water means one thing. People’s lives are on the line.”..

