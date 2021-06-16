News

Ocean of possibilities: SA shark study is first to have all-crypto funding

New environmentally friendly Sea Token coin puts some care into currency

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
16 June 2021 - 19:21

A SA shark DNA project has made history as the first research to be entirely funded by cryptocurrency.

Kristina Loosen of Stellenbosch University will extract shark DNA from water along the South African coastline to identify shark species, a process known as Environmental DNA (eDNA). What makes her project all the more unique is that the funding comes from a new environmentally friendly cryptocurrency called SEA Token, launched in May...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gauteng hurtling towards ‘very serious’ third-wave peak and only you can slow it News
  2. Crisis at Joburg hospitals nothing short of a humanitarian disaster: doctors News
  3. ‘Biocontrols’ are new weapons as SA intensifies war against aliens News
  4. I’m not moving: KZN man’s struggle for survival on isolated land News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh ... News
  2. The UFO report won’t change minds. But maybe it should World
  3. Corals are suffering their own pandemic, and its results could be just as dire Opinion & Analysis
  4. How the ocean proved to an Italian pianist that the world is unfair Opinion & Analysis
  5. Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages News