Ocean of possibilities: SA shark study is first to have all-crypto funding
New environmentally friendly Sea Token coin puts some care into currency
16 June 2021 - 19:21
A SA shark DNA project has made history as the first research to be entirely funded by cryptocurrency.
Kristina Loosen of Stellenbosch University will extract shark DNA from water along the South African coastline to identify shark species, a process known as Environmental DNA (eDNA). What makes her project all the more unique is that the funding comes from a new environmentally friendly cryptocurrency called SEA Token, launched in May...
