News

Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh produce

The avocados are part of a research project to determine damage to cargo being transported from producers to shops

13 June 2021 - 17:52

The voyage of 3D-printed avocados on a ship from SA to the Netherlands is being tracked by University of Pretoria (UP) scientists.

The avocados have microsensors and are part of a research project of the university’s Engineering 4.0 research facility to determine damage to fresh produce that is being transported from producers to supermarkets...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say News
  2. Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh ... News
  3. What a spectacle! Gift of sight opens up a new world for Soweto kids News
  4. People or wildlife? Legal eagles spread their wings to cover both News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. The girl code breaks out of the loop and into revolution News
  2. The bee’s knees! Theophylline the cat back on her feet after groundbreaking op News
  3. Now this is how you make the competition pee bricks News
  4. See housing’s future in 3D Lifestyle
  5. Delivery scooters are lifeline for SA’s jobless News