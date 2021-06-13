Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh produce

The avocados are part of a research project to determine damage to cargo being transported from producers to shops

The voyage of 3D-printed avocados on a ship from SA to the Netherlands is being tracked by University of Pretoria (UP) scientists.



The avocados have microsensors and are part of a research project of the university’s Engineering 4.0 research facility to determine damage to fresh produce that is being transported from producers to supermarkets...