Bon voyage to bon appetit: ‘smart avos’ to ensure smooth sailing for fresh produce
The avocados are part of a research project to determine damage to cargo being transported from producers to shops
13 June 2021 - 17:52
The voyage of 3D-printed avocados on a ship from SA to the Netherlands is being tracked by University of Pretoria (UP) scientists.
The avocados have microsensors and are part of a research project of the university’s Engineering 4.0 research facility to determine damage to fresh produce that is being transported from producers to supermarkets...
