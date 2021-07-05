News

North West braves matric camp, saying strict safety protocols are in place

All pupils and teachers will be tested before the camp and won’t be allowed to leave it, says official

Prega Govender Journalist
05 July 2021 - 20:24

The North West education department has organised a residential camp for matrics attending winter classes, despite sleepovers being discouraged because they have the potential to become Covid-19 superspreader events.

The province’s education department spokesperson, Elias Malindi confirmed that pupils will be attending a camp at Nietverdient outside Zeerust...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meet Stevie, the new robot that helps virtually examine ICU patients News
  2. First half of the year sees a spiralling number of helicopter crashes News
  3. North West braves matric camp, saying strict safety protocols are in place News
  4. INVESTIGATION | ANC funder-turned-MP and her ‘links’ to shadowy Chinese agency News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound

Related articles

  1. 'We're heading into the unknown': Burial homes brace for Covid-19 'tsunami' News
  2. 'We need to change gear': Calls for faster Covid-19 jabs as Delta runs riot News
  3. WATCH | Doctor’s videos let medics tell it like it is News