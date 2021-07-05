North West braves matric camp, saying strict safety protocols are in place

All pupils and teachers will be tested before the camp and won’t be allowed to leave it, says official

The North West education department has organised a residential camp for matrics attending winter classes, despite sleepovers being discouraged because they have the potential to become Covid-19 superspreader events.



The province’s education department spokesperson, Elias Malindi confirmed that pupils will be attending a camp at Nietverdient outside Zeerust...