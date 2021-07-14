SA FIGHTS BACK | The trusted, time-tested warriors beating back against looters: grannies
Grandmothers exploit their vantage point to help save SA from the rampage
14 July 2021 - 20:19
While looters ran through the streets of Johannesburg, grandmother Evelyne turned off her lights, stood by her window and carefully lifted her curtain, surveying the chaos when gunshots and screams filled the night air.
The 72-year-old was guarding her property, but she was also gathering information to share with her neighbourhood watch team, made up of a few male patrollers and about a dozen grandmothers in Bertrams in the inner city...
