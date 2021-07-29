News

Zuma-supporting ex-DJ takes rap for inciting violence but gets bail

So far four people have appeared in Gauteng courts on charges relating to incitement to commit public violence

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
29 July 2021 - 19:43

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu, facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence, was released on bail of R2,000 by the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He is the third of four people who have appeared in Gauteng courts on charges relating to incitement to commit public violence, regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal..

  Zuma-supporting ex-DJ takes rap for inciting violence but gets bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

