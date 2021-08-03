Children in the pandemic
Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic
Data from recent UCT advocacy briefs show an increase in child injuries during hard lockdown
03 August 2021 - 20:02
The safety of children is something over which they have no agency, and the latest stats released by the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) highlight this fact.
According to the institute’s recent advocacy briefs, data from the Western Cape shows falls increased by 5% (more children falling out of attendants’ arms, falling off beds, falling down stairs), burns increased by 10% (85% liquid burns, mainly in the kitchen) and dog bites increased by 13% (mostly by family dogs). ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.