Children in the pandemic

Kids were collateral damage in healthcare response to pandemic

Data from recent UCT advocacy briefs show an increase in child injuries during hard lockdown

The safety of children is something over which they have no agency, and the latest stats released by the Children’s Institute at the University of Cape Town (UCT) highlight this fact.



According to the institute’s recent advocacy briefs, data from the Western Cape shows falls increased by 5% (more children falling out of attendants’ arms, falling off beds, falling down stairs), burns increased by 10% (85% liquid burns, mainly in the kitchen) and dog bites increased by 13% (mostly by family dogs). ..