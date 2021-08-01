Finance MMC frontrunner in mayoral race for Johannesburg

Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance Jolidee Matongo is emerging as the frontrunner to take over as acting executive mayor following the death of Geoff Makhubo.



Matongo is preferred by the dominant ANC faction in Johannesburg, which is led by regional secretary Dada Morero, supported by senior members of the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), including provincial secretary Jacob Khawe, and PEC members Lebogang Maile and Mzwandile Masina, among others...